The lineup for the next Ring Of Honor pay-per-view is starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub, the first two matches for the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor show were announced.

Now confirmed for the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 special event is Athena vs. Queen Aminata for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Additionally, Billie Starkz will put her ROH Women’s World Television Championship on-the-line against Red Velvet.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 26 from ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

FRIDAY July 26th

Arlington, TX | @EsportsStadium#ROHDBDhttps://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V#ROH Women’s World Title

Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata With an injury still in question, the champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will defend her title against the challenger @amisylle! pic.twitter.com/Wu3LvZjad4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 4, 2024