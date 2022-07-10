Impact Wrestling has announced two new matches for Thursday’s episode of their weekly television show.

Tenille Dashwood will be facing Masha Slamovich while Violent By Design will be taking on the Motor City Machine Guns and IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

Updated Impact Card

Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

Violent by Design vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander

Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger

Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary look for Havok

Steve Maclin vs. James Storm

Bullet Club vs. Honor No More