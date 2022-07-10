Impact Wrestling has announced two new matches for Thursday’s episode of their weekly television show.
Tenille Dashwood will be facing Masha Slamovich while Violent By Design will be taking on the Motor City Machine Guns and IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.
THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!@bigjoedoering/@TheEricYoung/@CodyDeaner vs @Walking_Weapon/@SuperChrisSabin/@fakekinkade #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/t1at1bK3Zg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2022
THIS THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!@TenilleDashwood vs @mashaslamovich#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/mjSgcu6OMk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 10, 2022
Updated Impact Card
Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
Violent by Design vs. Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander
Bhupinder Singh vs. Johnny Swinger
Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich
Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary look for Havok
Steve Maclin vs. James Storm
Bullet Club vs. Honor No More