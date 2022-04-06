AEW President Tony Khan has announced two new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts.

Former three-time NXT champion Samoa Joe will take on Max Caster in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifier, which will be Joe’s in-ring debut for the promotion following his surprise appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor. The second bout is a women’s qualifier for the Owen Hart tournament, where Julia Hart will battle Hikaru Shida.

Arriving last week at ROH #SupercardOfHonor,@SamoaJoe is signed with @AEW & has said that he plans to dominate!

Samoa Joe debuts in AEW vs. @PlatinumMax in an Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifier Bout on #AEWDynamite LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW night! pic.twitter.com/EbM6kzNgE9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2022

Tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite is a huge night of pro wrestling on TBS, and the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifiers continue LIVE on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT with@shidahikaru vs. @TheJuliaHart!@jmehytr + Toni Storm are already in the field, who’s next? pic.twitter.com/5o3x7z4rxz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2022

UPADTED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-FTR vs. The Young Bucks for the AAA and ROH tag team titles

-Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster Owen Hart Tournament qualifier

-Julia Hart vs. Hikaru Shida Owen Hart Tournament qualifier

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

-Butcher and The Blade vs. The Hardys in a tables match

-More women’s qualifiers for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament

-Men’s qualifying matches for the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament