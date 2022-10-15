IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matchups on Twitter for next week’s (October 20th) television episode on AXS TV. Joe Hendry takes on Jason Hotch, and Taylor Wilde battles Mia Yim in the Knockouts Division.

EXCLUSIVE: Check out what @RealTaylorWilde had to say about making her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Bound For Glory! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/xyk13dFXOl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/20 IMPACT ON AXS

-Heath & Rhino vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

-Rich Swann vs. Eric Young

-Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer vs. Bullet Club

-Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim

-Jason Hotch vs. Joe Hnedry