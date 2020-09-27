We reported early this morning that women’s division star Nikki Cross would possibly be pulled from tonight’s Clash of Champions pay per view, with her absence on Friday’s episode of SmackDown an indicator that her status was uncertain.

According to Post Wrestling, this news has been confirmed and Cross will no longer be wrestling at tonight’s event, where she was set to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown women’s championship. Reports are that Bayley is still set to compete against a replacement opponent.

The report also mentions that the women’s tag team title match between the Riott Squad and champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler is completely off. WWE is expected to address the match changes during their broadcast.

