AEW has announced an early lineup for week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature the Inner Circle clash and Thunder Rosa looking for her revenge against Mercedes Martinez. More matchups to be announced later this week. Check it out below.
-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Santana & Ortiz
-Thunder Rosa versus Mercedes Martinez no disqualification
Announced for next week's #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ERNxzIzWgp
