The card for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

WWE has announced a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches for the men’s ladder match at the upcoming premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Announced for the June 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Chicago, Illinois is Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade, as well as Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga in a pair of Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying bouts.

Previously announced for the 6/21 blue brand WWE on FOX program is the one-time SmackDown return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago.

