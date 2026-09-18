WWE has announced a pair of Money in the Bank qualifying matches for Friday night’s episode of SmackDown.

On the women’s side, Jacy Jayne, Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss will collide in a Triple Threat Match, with the winner advancing to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice have already qualified for the match.

The men’s division will also feature a Triple Threat qualifier, as Trick Williams faces Randy Orton and Rey Fenix. The winner will join Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Also announced for Friday’s SmackDown is a tag team match featuring MFT against BAKUSAI.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, October 10 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

MFT and BAKUSAI throw down in tag team action TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 📍: Corpus Christi, TX

🎟️: https://t.co/A3NRpnjfop

📺: 8 ET/7 CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ZLiZeLLyRI — WWE (@WWE) September 18, 2026