The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

Heading into the Friday, May 16, 2025 episode of the show from Greensboro, North Carolina, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media with a breaking news video to announce some of the action scheduled for this evening.

As the road to the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on June 7 is upon us, the first qualifying matches for the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches will begin tonight.

Aldis announced that on the women’s side of things, Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin will take place in a triple-threat qualifying match. On the men’s side, Jimmy Uso vs. Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa is scheduled as another Money In The Bank three-way qualifier.

In the main event of the evening tonight, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against former friend turned bitter rival, Nia Jax.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.