The road to WWE Money in the Bank 2026 officially begins tonight.

With the premium live event now just over a month away, the first qualifiers for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will take place on the September 7 edition of WWE Raw.

Two Triple Threat matches are scheduled, with Rey Mysterio, Ethan Page and Bron Breakker battling for a spot in the men’s ladder match. On the women’s side, Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri will collide with a place at Money in the Bank on the line.

There could also be another wrinkle in the women’s qualifier. Bayley has been rumored for a potential return on tonight’s show after being absent from WWE television since July. Should she appear, her previous issues with Valkyria could potentially come back into play.

Breakker, meanwhile, is coming off a disqualification loss to Oba Femi at Sunday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta. The finish came after the returning Bronson Reed interfered, leading to Breakker and Reed joining forces to leave Femi laid out afterward.

Tonight’s Labor Day edition of Raw takes place from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Also advertised is a WWE Women’s World Championship match, with Liv Morgan putting the title on the line against Stephanie Vaquer.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.