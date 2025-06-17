– The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape. During the 6/16 episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., it was announced that Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental title against Bayley in one of the featured bouts. Also scheduled for the 6/23 show in Columbus, OH. is Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez in a Queen of the Ring semifinal tournament match, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso in a King of the Ring semifinal tourney tilt.

– Additionally, it was announced that Bayley will join Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on this week’s episode of the Raw Recap podcast. The show airs every week on WWE’s YouTube channel recapping Raw. As noted, Bayley returned and confronted Becky Lynch this week on the show, leading to a Women’s Intercontinental title tilt between the two next Monday night.