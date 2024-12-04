The AEW TV updates continue to roll in as we head into a week with new episodes of AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage and AEW Collision.

As noted, on Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan announced Mina Shirakawa vs. Emi Sakura for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

In an update, two more matches have been announced for the December 7 episode of AEW Collision, as

In a Blue League match, Daniel Garcia will meet Mark Briscoe in Blue League action in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament, and Darby Allin will face Komander in Gold League action.

Previously announced for the 12/7 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program is Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in a NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Women’s Invitational Tournament bout.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for AEW Collision results coverage.

This Sat, 12/7@GalaxyConCMH Columbus, OH

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision Continental Classic Gold League@DarbyAllin vs @KomandercrMX C2 weekend on TNT!

Komander will jump into the Gold League fire to collide vs the ultimate risktaker Darby Allin THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/SIOq8SofmI — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 4, 2024