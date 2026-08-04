Becky Lynch is back on WWE television, and she’s wasting no time setting her sights on championship gold.

On Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, Lynch made her surprise return during a confrontation involving Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez aft

er the trio attacked Sol Ruca.

Rodriguez assumed Lynch was returning to pursue the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, but “The Man” quickly shut that idea down. Lynch said she had already made that title famous and revealed her focus is now on Morgan and the WWE Women’s World Championship. She also took a shot at Morgan’s reign, saying she wanted to make sure Liv didn’t go another 100 days without defending the title and labeling it “the worst” Women’s World Title reign of all time.

Lynch wasn’t finished there, delivering another pointed jab by saying Morgan isn’t the greatest women’s champion in her own group—or even “the greatest women’s champion who has slept with Dominik Mysterio.”

The segment also featured the return of Stephanie Vaquer, who came to the ring before sharing a tense staredown with Lynch as the show closed the confrontation.

Lynch had been absent from WWE programming since the June 8 edition of Raw.

As noted, the 8/3 episode also featured the WWE Raw return of Big Cass, who had been performing in AEW for the past couple of years as Big Bill.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.