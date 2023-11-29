Two more competitors have qualified for this year’s NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the two latest qualifying matches for the annual tradition were selected by Jerry “The King” Lawler.

For the women, Kelani Jordan would defeat Kiana James thanks to an assist from former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, who gained revenge on James for costing her a qualifier bout victory last week.

Jordan joins previous competitors to qualify for the NXT Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline 2023 on December 9, Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend and Blair Davenport.

Later in the show, Bron Breakker scored a victory over Eddy Thorpe to qualify. With the win, he joins Dijak, Trick Williams and Josh Briggs in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge on 12/9.

