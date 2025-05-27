The participant field for the Men’s Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 is almost filled up.

Only two spots remain in the six-man field for the high stakes ladder match for the men at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 next month following this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

During the May 26 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Penta defeated Dragon Lee and Chad Gable in the first of two qualifying matches held during the show.

In the main event of the show, Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins took place, with Rollins emerging victorious to join the field.

Now confirmed for the first four of six spots available in the Men’s Ladder Match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 are Penta, Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

WWE Money In The Bank 2025 takes place on June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.