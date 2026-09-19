Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne are officially heading to WWE Money in the Bank.

Both United States Champions punched their tickets to the respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Williams earned his spot by defeating Randy Orton and AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

The closing stretch saw Fenix come off the top rope with a frog splash attempt, only for Orton to catch him with an RKO. Williams immediately capitalized by hitting Orton with the Trick Shot before covering Fenix for the victory.

With the win, Williams joins Bron Breakker and Je’Von Evans in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Breakker qualified on the September 7 episode of Raw, while Evans secured his spot on Monday’s show by defeating Austin Theory and Big Cass.

Later in the show, Jayne defeated Alexa Bliss and Jade Cargill in another Triple Threat Qualifying Match to earn her place in the women’s field.

Bliss appeared to have the match won after hitting Jayne with Sister Abigail, but Cargill pulled the referee out of the ring to stop the count. Cargill then countered another Sister Abigail attempt into Jaded and covered Bliss, only for Jayne to break up the pin. Jayne sent Cargill out of the ring and covered Bliss herself to score the victory.

Jayne joins Sol Ruca and Lola Vice in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Ruca qualified on the September 7 edition of Raw, while Vice defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Kelani Jordan in a qualifier this past Monday.

The updated fields are as follows:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams

* Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne

Next week on SmackDown, Finn Bálor vs. CM Punk vs. GUNTHER will take place in a Money In The Bank qualifier for the men, while Giulia vs. Lash Legend vs. Charlotte Flair will take place for the women’s side.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank Results coverage from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

TRICK WILLY IN THE BANK! 🤑 Trick Wiliams just qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/ADSI2oXfuF — WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2026