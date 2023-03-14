MLW has announced that John Hennigan (aka Johnny Elite, John Morrison) and Jimmy Lloyd will be entering Battle Riot V.

The matchup, which is similar to WWE’s Royal Rumble, takes place on April 8th from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the entrants who have been announced, can be found below.

Tickets start at $15.

Two of wrestling’s true physical specimens have officially entered Battle RIOT V, with John Hennigan and Jimmy Lloyd joining a who’s who in this year’s 40-wrestler extravaganza.

The newly minted National Openweight Champion, John Hennigan could cement his position in MLW and mirror World Champion Hammerstone’s own ascension by winning the RIOT and punching his ticket to a title vs. title showdown.

With a unique parkour background, Hennigan could be the most elusive and challenging combatant in the RIOT… especially if his AZTECA Lucha cohorts join the “Shaman of Sports Entertainment” in entering the RIOT.

Known for his athletic feats and chiseled physique, Hennigan will have to compete with another breed of specimen in Jimmy Lloyd.

Lloyd isn’t afraid of taking on anyone in any match, as the independent underdog’s reputation has grown while enduring uncanny levels of pain while dripping in blood. Smashing light tubes and defying the odds in death matches, Jimmy Lloyd is battle-tested in just about every environment.

Dedicating 2022 to expanding his hardcore fighting base to become a hybrid wrestler, Lloyd sees the Battle RIOT as the ultimate test. In a never-ending quest to earn the respect and prove his worth, no matter the risks to his own body, Lloyd looks to bring the Battle RIOT golden ticket (and a few Philly cheesesteaks) back to Jersey with him on April 8.

Can Lloyd’s high threshold for pain and blend of carnage help him clinch victory in the RIOT?

Will John Hennigan be the final man standing at the end of Battle RIOT V?

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Willie Mack

Shigehiro Irie

Mr. Thomas

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

