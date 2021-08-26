On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT it was revealed that the Dark Order’s Tay Conti and The Bunny from the Hardy family will be competing in the women’s casino battle royale at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view.

Conti and Bunny got into a brawl backstage shortly after the news was broken. Both women join former AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose in the matchup, where the winner will receive a future title opportunity.