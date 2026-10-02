Three former champions have officially entered free agency as October gets underway.

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are both effectively free agents following the expiration of their contracts on October 1.

Bowens and Caster remain listed on AEW’s official roster page, however, and there is still said to be a possibility that one or both could ultimately remain with the company.

One source indicated that recent circumstances may have slowed down the process regarding their futures.

Bowens and Caster rose to prominence together as The Acclaimed, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championship in September 2022. They later held the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Billy Gunn before eventually going their separate ways.

As noted, Sheamus, who has been using his real name Stephen Farrelly, shortened to “S. Farrelly,” also entered free agency today after his WWE contract expired.