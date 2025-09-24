The 2025 class of the TNA Hall of Fame is quickly filling up!

As noted, on Tuesday, TNA Wrestling announced women’s wrestling legend Mickie James as the first official inductee into the TNA Hall Of Fame Class of 2025, with the induction set to take place during the upcoming TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view weekend in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 11.

In an update, on Wednesday morning, TNA confirmed The Beautiful People duo of Angelina Love and Velvet Sky as two more inductees joining Mickie James as part of the TNA Hall Of Fame 2025 Class.

Featured below is the official announcement with all of the details.