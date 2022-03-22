New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matchups for the NJPW STRONG Lonestar Shootout event at WrestleCon, which takes place on April 1st from Dallas, Texas.

The additional bouts will be JONAH vs. Blake Christian, and Team Filthy (Tom lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs) vs. Fred Rosser, Alex Coughlin, and the DKC.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

-Jay White vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

-Jonah vs. Blake Christian

-Team Filthy vs. Alex Coughlin/The DKC/Fred Rosser

-Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chris Dickinson

-Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita

-Finjuice/Daniel Garcia/Kevin Knight vs. Mascarda Dorado/Yuya Uemura/Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks