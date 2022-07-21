It was announced on this evening’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite that two matchups have been added to this Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell, Massachusetts.

First…The Righteous defends the ROH six-man tag titles against former world champion Dalton Castle and his boys.

Then…former NWA women’s champion Allysin Kay will take on frequent AEW competitor, Willow Nightingale.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli

ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes “2 out of 3 falls”

ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Righteous vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

Allysin Kay vs. Willow Nightingale