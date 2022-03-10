New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing two more matchups for the April 1st Lonestar Shootout event, which takes place in Dallas Texas on WrestleMania 38 weekend. Check out the new matches, along with the updated lineup, below.

-Jay White vs. Speedball Mike Bailey

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chris Dickinson

-Rocky Romero vs. Ren Narita

-Finjuice/Daniel Garcia/Kevin Knight vs. Mascarda Dorado/Yuya Uemura/Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks