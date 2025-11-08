The field for WWE’s “The Last Time Is Now” Tournament continued to take shape on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Friday’s show featured the official airing of the John Cena-narrated tournament video package, which originally debuted earlier in the week. The emotional piece celebrated Cena’s two-decade run in WWE and set the stage for the upcoming 16-man tournament that will ultimately determine his final in-ring opponent.

After the video concluded, the broadcast cut backstage to WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who stood beside the large tumbler containing the remaining names eligible for the tournament. Aldis spun the tumbler and drew the next four names, confirming the next pair of first-round bouts set for next week’s SmackDown on November 14 from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The newly announced matches will see The Miz go one-on-one with “Main Event” Jey Uso, while LA Knight will face an opponent yet to be revealed. Aldis smirked as he made the announcement, teasing that Knight’s mystery opponent could be “someone unexpected,” fueling speculation about a possible non-WWE name entering the field.

These two matchups join the first-round pairings previously announced for next week’s WWE Raw on November 10 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, where Shinsuke Nakamura will battle Sheamus, and Damian Priest will square off with Rusev.

In addition to the tournament bouts, the November 10 Raw will also feature an appearance by John Cena himself — marking one of his final four scheduled appearances as a WWE Superstar, and his last-ever in his hometown of Boston, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The “Last Time Is Now” Tournament will culminate with Cena’s official retirement match, which is scheduled for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The 16-time World Champion will face the tournament winner in what WWE is promoting as John Cena’s final match.

