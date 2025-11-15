The action in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament continues next Friday night.

Ahead of the November 21 episode of WWE SmackDown, two new matches in the ongoing tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever WWE opponent were announced.

During the November 14 SmackDown show in Albany, NY., WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared with the big tumbler to announce two new first round tourney tilts for the 11/21 show.

Now confirmed for “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on next week’s blue brand program is Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed, as well as Penta vs. Finn Balor.

As noted, LA Knight defeated Zack Ryder and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso beat The Miz to advance in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on the 11/14 SmackDown, and Sheamus and Rusev advanced in the tourney with wins on the 11/10 Raw.

Scheduled for next week’s WWE Raw in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament matches are GUNTHER vs. Je’Von Evans and Solo Sikoa vs. TBA.

The winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tornament will move on to face John Cena in his final-ever WWE match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Also announced for the 11/21 SmackDown next Friday night is tag-team action, with FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom joining forces to take on the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso “Don’t Call Me Jackass” Ciampa.

