Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw two more matchups get teased for the promotion’s November 13th Full Gear pay per view.
First…Darby Allin returned and got some revenge on MJF after weeks of the Pinnacle leader attacking him and the Icon Sting. The former TNT champion then challenged MJF for a grudge match at Full Gear.
It's @Sting…and @DarbyAllin is BACK and wants @The_MJF at #AEWFullGear! Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/ZF8r86ZuVT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
Then…both FTR and the Lucha Bros cut promos on the other hyping up their AEW tag team title matchup, with both teams pointing to Full Gear as the meeting ground.
The #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros have a challenge for #FTR at #AEWFullGear – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/DCGCZwoYxM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
#FTR (@CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR) accept the challenge from #AEW World Tag Team Champions the #LuchaBros and are ready for a fight at #AEWFullGear – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/FtnN7eXOyb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
AEW has yet to officially add either matchup to the Full Gear lineup.