Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw two more matchups get teased for the promotion’s November 13th Full Gear pay per view.

First…Darby Allin returned and got some revenge on MJF after weeks of the Pinnacle leader attacking him and the Icon Sting. The former TNT champion then challenged MJF for a grudge match at Full Gear.

Then…both FTR and the Lucha Bros cut promos on the other hyping up their AEW tag team title matchup, with both teams pointing to Full Gear as the meeting ground.

AEW has yet to officially add either matchup to the Full Gear lineup.