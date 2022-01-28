It looks like former WWE Superstar Cameron and former WWE Women’s Champion Melina will be returning to the ring for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Saturday.

It was reported earlier this month, via PWInsider, that WWE had plans for Cameron and Melina to participate in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. They were not announced with the other entrants a few weeks back, indicating that they would be surprise entrants, if they were used.

In an update, Fightful Select now reports that Cameron has arrived in St. Louis for The Rumble. Furthermore, PWInsider reports that Melina is also now in town.

It’s very likely that WWE is bringing several former talents in to St. Louis to serve as potential Rumble entrant replacements, especially with potential changes due to COVID-19, but it appears Cameron will be involved in The Rumble this weekend.

Melina has not wrestled for WWE since the summer of 2011. She worked the NWA Hard Times 2 pay-per-view back on December 3, losing to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamilla, and then defeated Madi Wrenkowski on the January 18 edition of NWA Powerrr. Cameron, also known as Ariane Andrew, has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since leaving WWE in the spring of 2016. She made her AEW debut in July 2020, teaming with Nyla Rose for a loss to Anna Jay and Tay Conti in a match for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Deadly Draw Tournament.

There are currently 21 announced spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match, which leaves 9 open spots. The current announced line-up for the bout looks like this – SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair.

As we’ve noted, some of the rumored and/or planned names going around for The Rumble this weekend are Shane McMahon, rapper Bad Bunny, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Ronda Rousey. There will also be some WWE NXT Superstars in town for the event, including NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Gunther and Raquel Gonzalez, among others.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place this Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Below is the current announced card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Randy Orton, Riddle, RAW Tag Team Champion Otis, RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable, 8 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

