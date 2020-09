On tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view AEW announced two segments for this week’s Dynamite on TNT. Company star Kip Sabian will be revealing who his best man is for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford, and the AEW world champion will address the AEW fans, whether that be Jon Moxley or MJF will be determined on tonight’s show.

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Brodie Lee versus Dustin Rhodes for the TNT championship

-Kip Sabian reveals his best man for his wedding

-The AEW world champion speaks