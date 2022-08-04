AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite that Wardlow will defend the TNT championship against Jay Lethal, and Thunder Rosa will defend the women’s championship against Jamie Hayter, at this Saturday’s Battle of the Belts III. The special will be filmed following this Friday’s Rampage from the Van Del Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS III:

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH world championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW women’s championship

-Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT championship

(Special thanks to PWUnlimited)