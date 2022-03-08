The National Wrestling Alliance has announced two more title matchups for the March 19th & March 20th Crockett Cup pay-per-view, which takes place at the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

📖 History will be made! Tickets are now on sale [https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL] to witness a NEW NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion being crowned at #CrockettCup! ❓Who will it be?

👇Drop your prediction below! 🎟 https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL

📺 https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/W268XsR2TS — NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2022

Get your seats while you still can! 🏆⚡

🎟 https://t.co/vXVT4HMG4J As announced on the THIS IS THE NWA Livestream last night, THE HEX @Sienna & @MartiBelle WILL be defending their tag team titles on Night #2 of #CrockettCup! Against @KenziePaige_1 & @ellaenvypro pic.twitter.com/QXLVwzkjfB — NWA (@nwa) March 8, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CROCKETT CUP:

-Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA world title (Jeff Jarrett referee)

-Kamille vs. Kyle Rae vs. Chelsea Green for the NWA women’s title

-Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack for the NWA Television Title

-Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dune for the NWA National Title

-The Hex vs. Kenzie Pagie/Ella Envy for the NWA women’s tag team titles

-Austin Aries vs. Colby Carino vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Homicide for the NWA Jr. heavyweight title

-Crockett Cup Tournament