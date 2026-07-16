TNA Wrestling continues to make adjustments to their active talent roster.

Following the release of several talents and executives in the company, including Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin and presumably Mike Santana, just to name a few, a few more has been added to the list.

On Thursday, ahead of tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC TV, the company announced the departure of the tag-team of Sinner and Saint.

TNA Wrestling Releases Sinner & Saint TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Sinner & Saint, effective immediately. We wish them the best in their future endeavors.

After debuting in TNA Wrestling back in 2024, Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) had not wrestled for TNA since the March 6 taping in College Park, Georgia, where they lost to Matt and Jeff Hardy in a match that aired on the March 12 edition of TNA iMPACT.

Make sure to join us here every week at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Thursday nights for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.