AEW superstar Chris Jericho is adding more trademark monikers to his folder. The former world champion, whose already claimed the terms “Demo God,” “Mimosa Mayehm,” and “Le Champion,” applied to trademark “Clint Bobski” and “Million Viewer Man” on September 14th. Bobski was the name he used on WWE’s parody Southpaw Regional Wrestling program, with “Million Viewer Man” being a nickname he gave himself after AEW cracked a million viewers on their September 9th episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Details on the trademark can be found below.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.