AEW has applied for more trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
On May 17th, AEW filed to trademark the term “Saturday Collision,” which is the name of their newest TNT program that will premiere on June 17th. AEW President Tony Khan is expected to announce the location of that debut show on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.
The other trademark that was filed was for the mysterious term “Transfer Portal.” A full detailed description for both phrases can be found in the summary below.
Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.
Conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and wrestling multimedia entertainment event content; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.