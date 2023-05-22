AEW has applied for more trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On May 17th, AEW filed to trademark the term “Saturday Collision,” which is the name of their newest TNT program that will premiere on June 17th. AEW President Tony Khan is expected to announce the location of that debut show on this Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The other trademark that was filed was for the mysterious term “Transfer Portal.” A full detailed description for both phrases can be found in the summary below.