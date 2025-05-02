You can add Cora Jade and Riley Osborne to the list of WWE talents who were released today.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter have also been released.

UPDATE: Eddy Thorpe Becomes Eighth WWE And NXT Superstar Cut As Part Of Ongoing WWE Releases

UPDATE #2: Gigi Dolin Becomes Ninth WWE Superstar Released As Part Of Ongoing Roster Cuts

Taking to Twitter, Jade and Baszler shared their thoughts. You can check out their tweets below:

Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WGAPNIMVY4 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025