The next two WWE NXT Superstars to qualify for this year’s NXT Iron Survivor Challenge have been announced.

As noted, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL selected Thea Hail vs. Blair Davenport and Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs as the women’s and men’s Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matches for this week’s WWE NXT show.

In the first of the two bouts, former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes came up short against Josh Briggs, as Briggs pulled off the upset to earn his spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

During hour two of this week’s NXT on USA show, Blair Davenport managed to get past Hail for the spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the aforementioned WWE NXT premium live event in December.

Make sure to join us here on 12/9 for live WWE NXT Deadline 2023 results coverage from Bridgeport, CT.