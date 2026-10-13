The changes to WWE’s Independent Development (ID) program continue, with two more wrestlers reportedly departing.

According to reports on Tuesday, October 13, Cappuccino Jones and Santi Rivera are no longer part of the WWE ID program.

Neither wrestler has publicly addressed their reported departure as of this writing.

Jones is a former WWE ID Men’s Champion, having held the title for 234 days between August 2025 and March 2026. He currently holds the Reality of Wrestling Texas Championship.

Rivera, 24, began his professional wrestling career in 2021 and has worked for several independent promotions, including Create A Pro, Beyond Wrestling and Reality of Wrestling.

The reported exits come amid a series of recent departures from WWE’s developmental initiative.

Laynie Luck, Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers were all confirmed to have exited the WWE ID program last week (more details via links below). This brings the number of recent departures to five if the latest reports regarding Jones and Rivera are accurate.

The latest changes also come as WWE continues adding new talent to the program, including the recently announced signing of Richard Adonis.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)