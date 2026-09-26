Two more WWE stars have punched their tickets to Money in the Bank.

The September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown featured qualifying matches for both the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, with CM Punk and Lash Legend securing spots in the respective fields.

Legend advanced by defeating Giulia and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat qualifier. Late in the match, Giulia connected with a knee to Flair’s face before following up with a Northern Lights Bomb.

Before Giulia could capitalize, however, Legend struck with the Lash Extension and pinned Giulia to earn her place in the ladder match.

Legend joins Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez in the Women’s Money in the Bank field, leaving just one spot still to be determined.

On the men’s side, CM Punk earned his way into Money in the Bank by defeating Gunther and Finn Balor in the main event of SmackDown.

With the victory, Punk joins Bron Breakker, Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams and Penta in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

The final spots in both matches will be decided on the October 2 edition of SmackDown.

Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae will meet in a Triple Threat match for the final women’s spot, while Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano will battle for the last opening in the men’s match.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place October 10 in New Orleans, LA.

PUNK QUALIFIES 💰@CMPunk is headed to Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/g8BIwTkFJz — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2026