A mystery teaser aired during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown featuring a luchador training in the ring. The teaser was highlighted by an orange filter and specific lighting effects.

Another mystery teaser featuring smoke and the number “4” aired on WWE SmackDown, but no additional details were provided.

FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal attended this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, where he was spotted sitting in the front row during the broadcast.

Backstage, he had the opportunity to meet WWE stars Cody Rhodes and Triple H.

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming but shared on social media that she visited Arena Naucalpan in Mexico on March 14th, the day after an International Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG) event took place there. She posted about the visit on her Instagram stories.

Randy Orton made his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, defeating Carmelo Hayes with an RKO. This marked Orton’s first match since October 25, 2024, when he and Cody Rhodes defeated Imperium.

After the match, Orton delivered another RKO to Hayes after he refused a handshake. Orton was about to punt Hayes, but Kevin Owens intervened, pulling Hayes out of the ring. The two fought on the outside before Owens fled.

Orton had been previously taken out by Owens with a piledriver on the November 8th episode of SmackDown and later returned at WWE Elimination Chamber to confront Owens.

Axiom had the opportunity to compete in front of his home fans in Spain during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but unfortunately he lost to WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

GUNTHER secured the victory with a powerbomb, clothesline, and powerbomb combination, though Axiom kicked out of the first powerbomb and GUNTHER kicked out of Axiom’s Golden Ratio move.

After the match, GUNTHER choked Axiom out with a sleeper. Axiom, born in Madrid, Spain, is one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Nathan Frazer.

