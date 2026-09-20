WWE has announced two more additions to Monday’s episode of Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed the latest updates while previewing the September 21 show on social media.

Penta is now scheduled to speak following his World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns last week in Mexico City. Reigns retained the title in the main event before Penta later made it clear that he wants another opportunity at the championship.

Also announced for Monday’s show is a singles match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Bayley returned to Raw on September 7 and cost Valkyria her Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

LA Knight is also scheduled to speak ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10.

Two Money in the Bank qualifying matches are also set for Raw. Dragon Lee, Solo Sikoa and Dominik Mysterio will collide in a men’s qualifier, while La Catalina, Roxanne Perez and Iyo Sky will compete for a spot in the women’s match.

The updated lineup for WWE Raw on September 21 includes:

* Penta to speak

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* LA Knight to speak

* Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio (Money in the Bank qualifier)

* La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Iyo Sky (Money in the Bank qualifier)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.