Ross and Marshall Von Erich have officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

On a recent edition of their “Claw Pod” series, the third-generation talents confirmed that they’ve signed with Tony Khan’s promotion.

Pwinsider is reporting that The System’s Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards and JDC vs. Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Jonathan Gresham in a six-man tag team match will open tonight’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV.

Additionally, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth facing off against Joe Hendry and Rhino will headline the show.

And finally, TNA Wrestling is holding several new auctions with proceeds going to Chris Bey. The auctions include Joe Hendry’s chainsaw from Bound for Glory 2024, a Feast or Fired briefcase, Lance Storm’s book, and more.