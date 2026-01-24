Two major names are set to take center stage on Monday night.

WWE has announced that AJ Styles will appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, where he is scheduled to address the audience ahead of his looming clash with Gunther at the Royal Rumble.

The bout has been heavily promoted as a potential retirement match for Styles, adding extra weight to his remarks as the event draws closer.

Also announced for Raw is an exclusive interview with Gunther, who is expected to comment on the match and his mindset heading into the high-stakes encounter.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the 1/26 episode of WWE Raw:

* AJ Styles to speak

* An interview with Gunther

* Bron Breakker returns from suspension

* WWE World Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo) vs. American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed)

