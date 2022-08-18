Tonight’s House of the Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite featured Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh issuing a challenge to the TNT champion Wardlow, and the ROH, IWGP, and AAA tag team champions, FTR. Lethal screamed that he wants the six-man bout to take place at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago.

Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal challenge TNT Champion Wardlow & #FTR to a Trios Match at #AEWAllOut Sun. 9/4 LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LThRtpUlNW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

The show also featured Jungle Boy officially challenging his old friend turned nemesis Christian Cage to a grudge match at ALL OUT. See how that segment played out below.

Jungle Boy is DETERMINED to get his hands on Christian Cage, one way or other. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dbV0JctvQh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

"You are like a son to me… come back home"

Will Jungle Boy take Christian Cage up on his invitation? It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/I3oXtfsOiX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

AEW has yet to officially confirm the bouts, but this is what the card would look like when they do.

-CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley AEW unification title match

-FTR & Wardlow vs. Satnum Singh, Jay Lethal, & Sonjay Dutt

-Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

-Finals of the AEW trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions