Two new matches have been added to the August 17th AEW Collision on TNT.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Lio Rush will go one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli. Then, Hologram will be facing off against Angelico in singles-action.

Here is what else is onn tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) to determine The Young Bucks’ challengers for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at AEW ALL IN: London 2024, as well as The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara for the ROH World Tag-Team Championships. Also scheduled for the show this evening is the return of Eddie Kingston, who will address AEW ALL IN: London 2024, a new film by Toni Storm, TNT Champion Jack Perry will be in action, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. goes one-on-one against Harley Cameron in singles action.