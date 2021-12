AEW has announced another two more singles matchups for this Saturday’s Christmas Day edition of Rampage on TNT. Jungle Boy will take on Isiah Kassidy from Private Party, and Kris Statlander battles “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CHRISTMAS DAY RAMPAGE:

-Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Kris Statlander versus Leyla Hirsch

-Jungle Boy versus Isiah Kassidy

-Hook versus Bear Bronson