The lineup for this coming week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with his latest trademark breaking news video announcement regarding the show.

In his latest video offering, the shot-caller for the red brand announced the addition of Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, as well as Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in women’s tag-team action.

Previously announced for the January 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which emanates from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. is The War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, the debut of the newest addition to the Raw brand, Logan Paul, as well as an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Atlanta, GA.