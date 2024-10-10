New matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Thursday, WWE announced the addition of Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King in a “Gentleman’s Duel”, as well as Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland in singles action for the October 15 episode.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 10/15 episode:

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

* Tony D’Angelo celebrates NXT North American Title victory

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lola Vice

* Halloween Havoc wheel returns

* NXT Championship Number One Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

* Gentleman’s Duel: Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

* Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland