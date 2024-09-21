Two new matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the September 20 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from Wilkes-Barre, PA., it was announced that AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May will be in action on Saturday night.

Added to the 9/21 edition of AEW Collision on TNT from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. is May vs. Lady Frost.

In addition to the new women’s bout, AEW confirmed the addition of Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno of The Dark Order for tonight’s show.

Previously announced for AEW Collision this week was FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), HOOK & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) in an All-Star 10-Man match, as well as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

