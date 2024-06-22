AEW has announced two more matches for the lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.
Ahead of the two-hour Saturday night prime time program this evening from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a women’s tag-team bout and men’s singles match have been announced.
“Daddy Magic” Matt Menard will go one-on-one against Hechicero, the masked CMLL star who will be facing MJF at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view on June 30.
Also officially added is Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost in women’s tag-team action.
Featured below is the complete lineup for the show:
* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Josh Woods)
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Brian Cage
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero
* Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
* The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, & Nick Wayne) vs. The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) & Jacked Jameson
* Toni Storm & Mariah May vs. Leyla Hirsch & Lady Frost
* Hechicero vs. Daddy Magic
