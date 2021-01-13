The Way (WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell) will be in action during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that tonight’s show will feature Gargano going up against Dexter Lumis in non-title action. It was also announced that LeRae will face Shotzi Blackheart as their feud continues.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match: The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ever-Rise

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.