More matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Wednesday, WWE confirmed a new pair of bouts for the September 17 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program.

Added to the 9/17 show on USA Network next week at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. are Tehuti Miles vs. Eddy Thorpe, as well as Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne.

Previously announced for the show:

* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jane

* Tyreese Haliburton To Appear

* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary

* Ethan Page, Trick Williams Contract Signing For 10/1 Title Match

* CM Punk To Make Special Announcement