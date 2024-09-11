More matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On Wednesday, WWE confirmed a new pair of bouts for the September 17 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program.
Added to the 9/17 show on USA Network next week at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. are Tehuti Miles vs. Eddy Thorpe, as well as Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander vs. Tavion Heights & Myles Borne.
Previously announced for the show:
* Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jane
* Tyreese Haliburton To Appear
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo & Rosemary
* Ethan Page, Trick Williams Contract Signing For 10/1 Title Match
* CM Punk To Make Special Announcement
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT
@WeAreRosemary & @therealestwendy take on @Real_Valkyria & @TatumPaxley
@WWEJeVonEvans & @CedricAlexander go up against @mylesborne_wwe & @TavionHeights
@tehutimiles squares off with @EddyThorpe_WWE
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/7zY1IUXBOF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 11, 2024